Development of COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Take at Least One Year - EU Medicines Agency

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Developing a vaccine against the coronavirus and enabling it for widespread use will take at least a year, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday.

"Vaccine development timelines are difficult to predict.

Based on past experience, EMA estimates that it might take at least a year before a vaccine against COVID-19 is ready for approval and available in sufficient quantities to enable widespread use," the agency said in a statement.

As of Thursday, the EMA is discussing the issue with the developers of 33 potential vaccines against the virus.

So far, the coronavirus has infected more than 4.3 million people across the world, killing over 297,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. At the same time, more than 1.5 million COVID-19 patients have fully recovered.