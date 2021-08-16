UrduPoint.com

DG Anti-Narcotics Calls On CM

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 03:12 PM

Director General (DG), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Ghulam Shabeer here on Monday called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House

CM Murad on the occasion said that the Sindh Police have started operation against drug mafia.

He said, 'Sindh has to be purged of drugs.' He sought Anti-Narcotic force's support to eradicate drugs from the province.

DG ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer gave assurance to the Chief Minister for playing ANF's role in getting rid of the drugs from the province.

