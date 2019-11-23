UrduPoint.com
DG Health Confirms 3 New Polio Cases In Sindh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:15 PM

DG health confirms 3 new polio cases in Sindh

Director General Health Masood Ahmed Solangi has confirmed that three new cases of polio have surfaced in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Director General Health Masood Ahmed Solangi has confirmed that three new cases of polio have surfaced in Sindh.

He informed here on Saturday that three children, aged between 30 months to 12 years, in Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro districts, had been diagnosed positive with polio.�With the three new cases in Sindh, the total in the ongoing year had reached to 13, he told.

According to the DG, the polio victims included a 12 year and 8 month old child in Karachi; 3 years old Bisma daughter of Bhai Khan, belonging to Union Council 2 in Sakrand, Shaheed Benazirabad; and 30 months old Hina daughter of Naeem Khaskheli of UC Nango Line in Kotri, Jamshoro.

He informed that the children belonging to Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad received more than 7 doses of polio immunization during as many Supplementary Immunization Activity (SIA).The details were not available whether SIA doses received by Hina of Jamshoro district or not, he added.

