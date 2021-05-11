DG Health expresses annoyance over delay in corona vaccination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday expressed anger over delay in corona vaccination

Corona vaccination registration should be completed within five days, DG Health said in a letter issued to the health department here.

Provincial government and NCOC have also expressed concern over the delay in registration of Covid19 vaccination.

In case of non-completion of registration, departmental action will be taken, DG Health said. There are 1 to 4 computer operators in district offices and hospitals of the health department and in the delay of the vaccination, the relevant health department officials are also responsible, DG Health added.