DG Health Expresses Annoyance Over Delay In Corona Vaccination
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 02:05 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Director General Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday expressed anger over delay in corona vaccination.
Corona vaccination registration should be completed within five days, DG Health said in a letter issued to the health department here.
Provincial government and NCOC have also expressed concern over the delay in registration of Covid19 vaccination.
In case of non-completion of registration, departmental action will be taken, DG Health said. There are 1 to 4 computer operators in district offices and hospitals of the health department and in the delay of the vaccination, the relevant health department officials are also responsible, DG Health added.