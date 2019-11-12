UrduPoint.com
DG Health Expresses Satisfaction Over Anti-polio Drive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 07:46 PM

DG health expresses satisfaction over anti-polio drive

Director General Health Punjab Dr Haroon Jhangir Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-polio campaign launched on November 11

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Director General Health Punjab Dr Haroon Jhangir Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the ongoing anti-polio campaign launched on November 11.

During a surprise visit to District Health Authority office to review the arrangements made for anti-polio drive, he directed to set up anti-polio drops counter at entry and exit points of the city so that every child could also be covered coming from outside of the city.

He asked the officials to ensure that every child must be vaccinated and to devise strategy to cover polio refusal cases.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudary said over 430,000 children have been so far administered the polio vaccine on second day of the drive while 896,977 children the set target of the campaign would be achieved till November 15.

Under the ongoing vigorous drive, he said 2,787 polio teams including 2,333 mobile teams, 287 fixed points,119 transit points, 221 Union council medical officers and 496 area in charges were participating in the drive.

