DG Health for ensuring availability of staff, medicines during rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Director General Health Department Sindh Dr Masood Ahmed Solangi has directed the health authorities to keep alert and ensure complete attendance of the staff during the monsoon rains

In a letter communicated to the District Health Officers in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, the DG told that the Pakistan Meteorological Department had forecast heavy rains from July 28 to July 30.

He informed that according to PMD's forecast rain with thunderstorm would lash most of the districts in the 2 divisions.

The DG asked the DHO as well as Medical Superintendents of the government hospitals to ensure availability of the staff and medicines.

He directed them to immediate inform the higher authorities in case of any emergency situation.