DG Health Services organizes free eye camps Mohmand, Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The directorate general of Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under its Eye Care Services Program Thursday organized free eye camps in different areas of merged districts of Mohmand and Khyber.

During the camp patients were provided services in the form of free check up, provision of free medicines, provision of reading glasses to the presbyopic patients and registration of patients for cataract surgeries.

The aim of the camp was to provide quality eye health services to patients having eye problems at their door steps, The camp was held in the areas of BHU Pandiali, RHC Ekkaghund and 16FF Rigment Sahti Mena and Hujra Haji Tula Khugha Khel Landikotal, Bakarabad and Hujra of MNA at Nala Malak din khel Bara in district Khyber.

A total No of 3022 patients suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team of medical professionals, while 198 cataract surgeries were registered. A total number of 1533 reading glasses have been provided to patients having problems with near visions.

Further Eye Care Services Program conducted schools screening activities to school going children in different areas of Mohmand Tribal District. The aim of the activity is to reduce morbidity and mortality related to eye health and nutritional disorders in children less than 12 years of age. Along with that the children were made aware of importance of cleanliness and precautionary measures of communicable eye diseases In these schools a total No of 685 students suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team and given medicines on spot.

The elders and general public appreciated the efforts of Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Program Manager Eye Care Program and the whole team of Eye Care Services Program Merged Areas for providing quality treatment to the poor and deserving people living In far flung areas of merged areas.