DG KDA Advises Officials To Adopt Preventive Measures To Contain Corona Virus

Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:11 PM

DG KDA advises officials to adopt preventive measures to contain corona virus

Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr Syed Saifur Rehman Friday called upon the staffers and officials of the KDA to practically adopt the preventive measures to contain and stop the spread of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Dr Syed Saifur Rehman Friday called upon the staffers and officials of the KDA to practically adopt the preventive measures to contain and stop the spread of coronavirus.

He repeated the advice of experts to wash hands thoroughly after small gaps and stop socializing and if necessary, maintain a distance with others, said a spokesperson of the KDA.

Dr Syed Saif also used thermal gun to check temperature of employees as well as distributed face mask and sanitizers among officials and staffers.

