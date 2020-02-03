UrduPoint.com
DG Khan To Have A Cardiology Institute, Says Secretary Health

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:02 PM

Punjab Health Secretary Nabeel Ahmad Awan Monday paid a visit to Dera Ghazi Khan to witness suitable sites for construction of cardiology institute to provide state of the art cardiac care facilities to the patients

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Nabeel Ahmad Awan Monday paid a visit to Dera Ghazi Khan to witness suitable sites for construction of cardiology institute to provide state of the art cardiac care facilities to the patients.

The 200-bed cardiology institute would be built at a cost of around Rs 4 billion on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, says an official release.

Advisor to CM on health Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, commissioner Naseem Sadiq, deputy commissioner Tahir Farooq, principal Ghazi Medical College Dr.

Asif Qureshi, MS hospital Dr. Shahid Magsi and other officials accompanied the health secretary during visits to different sites proposed for cardiology institute. The sites included old vegetables market, animal market and others.

Later, secretary health attended a meeting at Ghazi Medical college and teaching hospital where he discussed different proposals for improvement in the college and teaching hospital facilities.

