UrduPoint.com

DG Social Welfare For Timely Completion Of Shelter Home At Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 05:21 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General of Social Welfare Punjab Mudassar Riaz Malik Wednesday directed officials concerned to ensure timely completion of Nishtar shelter-home.

Constitution of shelter houses for the homeless people was a very unique project of the Punjab government. The DG Mudassar Riaz said this during his visit to the site.

It is very first regular facility at provincial level being introduced at Nishtar hospital. Mudassar also inspected old age home, women centre, Gehwara centre and issued certain instructions to facilitate the inhabitants.

He said the best possible food and residence facilities should be given to the elderly people at old age home. He remarked that Punjab government was paying immense focus on welfare projects to provide much needed relief to deserving persons.

