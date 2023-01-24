UrduPoint.com

DHA Collects 521 Samples, No Corona Case Reported In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority collected around 521 samples, while no coronavirus case was reported during the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, no positive case was reported during the last 24 hours.

