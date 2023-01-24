DHA collects 521 samples, no corona case reported in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority collected around 521 samples, while no coronavirus case was reported during the last 24 hours.

