DHA Conducted Anti-dengue Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:36 PM

DHA conducted anti-dengue drive

The District Health Authority (DHA) conducted an anti-dengue operation on the special directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) in National Housing Scheme No. 1, Union Council Kaliam and destroyed a number of dengue larvae during indoor and outdoor surveillance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) conducted an anti-dengue operation on the special directives of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) in National Housing Scheme No. 1, Union Council Kaliam and destroyed a number of dengue larvae during indoor and outdoor surveillance.

A large number of dengue larvae was found in the houses of the housing scheme as residents failed to remove the submerge water after rain.

Meanwhile, ADC (Headquarters) Maham Asif has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the dengue field staff so that the dengue epidemic can be controlled before the outbreak in the current rainy season.

She said that dengue larvae was found in most of the houses in the area as the residents did not allow dengue teams to enter the houses and said that "our houses were clean and we could take care by themselves" but dengue mosquitoes and larvae were found in large number in these houses,she added.

Maham said that dengue larvae have been destroyed and mosquito repellent has also been sprayed.

