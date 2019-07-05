UrduPoint.com
DHA Issues Health Advisory To Control Congo Virus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:45 PM

In order to avoid Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid Ul Adha, District health Authority has issued advisory here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :In order to avoid Congo fever on the occasion of forthcoming Eid Ul Adha, District health Authority has issued advisory here on Friday.

According to a handout, the residents were advised to wear gloves and use masks while going to the animal markets as sacrificial animals are being transported in the city areas.

The DHA also advised to wear light-colored clothing during a visit to the animal market so that ticks can be easily detected on the clothes and regularly examine clothing and skin for ticks; if found, remove them safely; and use approved repellents on clothing and skin.

The advisory explained that Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is a disease caused by a tick-borne virus and vector for the CCHF virus.

Numerous wild and domestic animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep are silent carriers of this virus and the adult ticks feed on these animals.

