UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHC Visits Civil Hospital To Review Medical Facilities Being Offered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:46 PM

DHC visits civil hospital to review medical facilities being offered

The District Health Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Sayed Aijaz Ali Shah on Tuesday visited Civil Hospital and reviewed facilities being provided to the patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The District Health Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Sayed Aijaz Ali Shah on Tuesday visited Civil Hospital and reviewed facilities being provided to the patients.

On the directives of the circuit bench of Sindh High Court, the members of the committee along with Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubeen Ahmad Memon, Director Admin Dr. Abdul Sattar Jatoi and the Additional MS Dr. Shoukat Lakho visited different wards, intensive care unit and operation theater of the hospital and reviewed arrangements made for provision of medical facilities to the patients.

They also inquired about health of the patients admitted there.

On the occasion, patients as well as their attendants praised about steps taken by the civil hospital administration for provision of required facilities to them.

The Deputy Commissioner and other members of the committee have expressed satisfaction over better arrangements made by the administration and assured the hospital management that they would recommend the higher authorities to provide required staff in the hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner said that action would soon be started for removal of encroachments.

Related Topics

Sindh High Court Jatoi

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chinese VP

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends signing of agreements, M ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese Vice President attend c ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets with delegation from Sheik ..

1 hour ago

Ukrainian President Congratulates Johnson as Next ..

1 minute ago

Khanewal Model court starts recording witnesses vi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.