DHC visits civil hospital to review medical facilities being offered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The District Health Committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Sayed Aijaz Ali Shah on Tuesday visited Civil Hospital and reviewed facilities being provided to the patients.

On the directives of the circuit bench of Sindh High Court, the members of the committee along with Medical Superintendent Dr. Mubeen Ahmad Memon, Director Admin Dr. Abdul Sattar Jatoi and the Additional MS Dr. Shoukat Lakho visited different wards, intensive care unit and operation theater of the hospital and reviewed arrangements made for provision of medical facilities to the patients.

They also inquired about health of the patients admitted there.

On the occasion, patients as well as their attendants praised about steps taken by the civil hospital administration for provision of required facilities to them.

The Deputy Commissioner and other members of the committee have expressed satisfaction over better arrangements made by the administration and assured the hospital management that they would recommend the higher authorities to provide required staff in the hospital.

The Deputy Commissioner said that action would soon be started for removal of encroachments.