DHO Abbottabad tests positive for COVID-19

District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada on Wednesday, while leading front line workers of health department, tested positive for Coronavirus and got himself house quarantined for two weeks

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Shah Faisal Khanzada on Wednesday, while leading front line workers of health department, tested positive for Coronavirus and got himself house quarantined for two weeks.

According to the DHO Abbottabad office, he was working as a front line worker to protect the people of his district from the lethal third wave of Coronavirus and caught by the outbreak. Dr. Shah Faisal requested masses to follow SOPs issued by the government for their own safety.

Four more judicial employees of district courts Abbottabad tested Coronavirus positive while on the recommendations of the health department District and Session Judge sealed four more judicial offices for two weeks.

The new COVID-19 tested positive employees were identified as Zahoor Ahmed, Hameed Akbar, Muhammad Riaz and Hafeez ur Rehman.

On Tuesday, after testing 10 employees of local courts of Abbottabad COVID-19 positive ten courts were sealed for five days.

On the directives of the provincial government health department took 300 samples for Coronavirus testing from the local court's employees of Abbottabad and sent them to Peshawar for PCR test. Ten of them were tested COVID-19 positive while 50 results are still awaited.

10 infected employees were house quarantined for 14 days and ten courts including Additional Session Judge, three civil judges and a processing agency was sealed for five days.

The employees who were tested positive were identified as Tahir Iqbal, Danish Toufique, Shahid Khan, Aqeel Khan, Waseem Farooq, Asghar, Danish, Ejaz Ahmed, Naveed Sultan, Muhammad Aqeel, and Zaka ur Rehman.

During the third wave of COVID-19, the number of patients is drastically increasing day by day in Abbottabad. The total number of Coronavirus patients and death tolls have also crossed highest ever as compared to the previous two waves of the outbreak.