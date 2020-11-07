UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHO Lower, Upper Kurram Visit Dogra Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

DHO Lower, Upper Kurram visit Dogra Hospital

District Health Officer Lower and Central Kurram Dr. Inayat-ur-Rehman visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dogra here on Saturday

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::District Health Officer Lower and Central Kurram Dr. Inayat-ur-Rehman visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dogra here on Saturday.

It might be recalled that Dogra Hospital has recently been made operational under a public-private partnership in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The hospital was equipped with modern equipment and facilities and specialists including Medical Specialists, Surgical Specialists, Children Specialist and Gynecologist.

The functioning of the hospital has solved the long standing problem of the people of Central Kurram and the people of Central Kurram would have access to the best healthcare facilities at their doorstep.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE believes in tolerance, openness and coexistenc ..

11 minutes ago

PCB offers Younis Khan to join as batting coach fo ..

17 minutes ago

Rs.6 bln to be paid to all pensioners from Grade1 ..

2 minutes ago

NOC’s Sports Medicine Committee endorses job des ..

26 minutes ago

Five notorious drug peddlers held with drugs

2 minutes ago

PML-N clamour of rigging acceptance of its defeat ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.