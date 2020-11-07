DHO Lower, Upper Kurram visit Dogra Hospital

District Health Officer Lower and Central Kurram Dr. Inayat-ur-Rehman visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dogra here on Saturday

KURRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) ::District Health Officer Lower and Central Kurram Dr. Inayat-ur-Rehman visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dogra here on Saturday.

It might be recalled that Dogra Hospital has recently been made operational under a public-private partnership in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Department of Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The hospital was equipped with modern equipment and facilities and specialists including Medical Specialists, Surgical Specialists, Children Specialist and Gynecologist.

The functioning of the hospital has solved the long standing problem of the people of Central Kurram and the people of Central Kurram would have access to the best healthcare facilities at their doorstep.