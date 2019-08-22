UrduPoint.com
DHO, MS Among Doctors Transferred Over Death Of Girl Bitten By Snake

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 10:31 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has removed four doctors from their posts including District Health Officer (DHO) Charsadda and Medical Superintendent (MS) of Shabqaddar Hospital over death of a minor girl due to snake bite

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has removed four doctors from their posts including District Health Officer (DHO) Charsadda and Medical Superintendent (MS) of Shabqaddar Hospital over death of a minor girl due to snake bite.

According to KP Health Department, 6-year-old girl that was bitten by a snake was shifted to Category C Hospital where she died due to unavailability of anti-snake venom vaccine. Concerned officials of district health department were being issued directives to ensure availability of anti-snake venom vaccine and the injection was included in Medicine Coordination Cell (MCC) list but they did not purchase the lifesaving medicine.

Transferred were made after report of an inquiry that held doctors responsible for death of the innocent girl.

The transferred doctors are included: DHO Charsadda, Dr. Muhammad Fayaz, MS Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shabqaddar, Dr. Zaheer Ullah, Dr Waqar Ajmeri and Dr. Mishah Ullah who have been directed to report at Director General Health Services.

