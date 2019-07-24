DHO Qudratullah Jamali urges parents, scholars for eradication polio in Jaffarabad

District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Qudratullah Jamali on Wednesday said that solid measures were being taken to eradicate polio diseases from respective areas of district while 139099 children would be administered anti-polio drops to children under age of five during polio campaign

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Qudratullah Jamali on Wednesday said that solid measures were being taken to eradicate polio diseases from respective areas of district while 139099 children would be administered anti-polio drops to children under age of five during polio campaign.

Talking to APP, he said in this regard polio campaign was being continued in 47 union councils till July 28 which was started from July 22, adding about 340 team has been formed in the process with 35 transit points, 8 fixed sites for ensuring anti-polio drops to children under the age of five year.

He said security personnel have been deployed in various areas of district in order to control any untoward situation for making polio campaign successful in the area.

DHO Jaffarabad Qudratullah Jamali said a healthy society could not be formed without eradication of the polio diseases that the polio virus must be elimination to save future generation, then it would be possible as all community members including parents and scholars would cooperate with polio teams for eradication of polio in the area.

He will not leave any stones unturned and will provide the polio drops to every child in the area on emergency basis, he said. He also asked the media to play its positive role for the success of the polio campaign.