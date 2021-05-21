UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHO Sukkur Advises People To Strictly Follow Coronavirus SoPs

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:45 PM

DHO Sukkur advises people to strictly follow coronavirus SoPs

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar on Friday has emphasized the importance of vaccination in controlling coronavirus spread

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar on Friday has emphasized the importance of vaccination in controlling coronavirus spread.

During his visit to Vaccination Center Sukkur, he said we have to promote the principle 'prevention is better than cure' to prevent ourselves from COVID infection for which vaccination was must.

He said"Like other vaccines, corona vaccine is also safe but due to lack of awareness some elements are making negative propaganda against corona vaccine as they did against polio vaccine in the past which is not true."He said the people should also strictly follow the SoPs for corona prevention.

Related Topics

Polio Visit Cure Sukkur From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 1,451 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Nakheel launches 418 new homes at Al Furjan

21 minutes ago

UAE celebrates &#039;World Day for Cultural Divers ..

21 minutes ago

Spain Presents Online Certificate Confirming Vacci ..

6 minutes ago

Firdous expresses solidarity with Palestinians

6 minutes ago

NEPRA authority, employees shows solidarity with P ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.