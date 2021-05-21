DHO Sukkur advises people to strictly follow coronavirus SoPs

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar on Friday has emphasized the importance of vaccination in controlling coronavirus spread

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar on Friday has emphasized the importance of vaccination in controlling coronavirus spread.

During his visit to Vaccination Center Sukkur, he said we have to promote the principle 'prevention is better than cure' to prevent ourselves from COVID infection for which vaccination was must.

He said"Like other vaccines, corona vaccine is also safe but due to lack of awareness some elements are making negative propaganda against corona vaccine as they did against polio vaccine in the past which is not true."He said the people should also strictly follow the SoPs for corona prevention.