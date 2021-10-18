DHO Tank finalizes preparations for anti-polio drive

District Health Officer Tank, Dr. Ihsanullah Bhittani on Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized in Tank and sub-division Jandola for five-day anti-polio campaign starting from October 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :District Health Officer Tank, Dr. Ihsanullah Bhittani on Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized in Tank and sub-division Jandola for five-day anti-polio campaign starting from October 21.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan Army, local police and district administration were providing full support to the health department for full proof security of polio teams.

More than 600 police personnel would be on security duty for the five-day anti-polio drive.

Dr. Ihsan said that 76,042 children would be vaccinated during the polio campaign for which 510 teams have been formed by the Health Department Tank.

He further said that eradication of polio was national responsibility of all of us. He said that all the citizen should cooperate with polio teams in the five-day campaign and ensure that their children were fully vaccinated.