UrduPoint.com

DHO Tank Finalizes Preparations For Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 05:03 PM

DHO Tank finalizes preparations for anti-polio drive

District Health Officer Tank, Dr. Ihsanullah Bhittani on Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized in Tank and sub-division Jandola for five-day anti-polio campaign starting from October 21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :District Health Officer Tank, Dr. Ihsanullah Bhittani on Monday said that all arrangements have been finalized in Tank and sub-division Jandola for five-day anti-polio campaign starting from October 21.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan Army, local police and district administration were providing full support to the health department for full proof security of polio teams.

More than 600 police personnel would be on security duty for the five-day anti-polio drive.

Dr. Ihsan said that 76,042 children would be vaccinated during the polio campaign for which 510 teams have been formed by the Health Department Tank.

He further said that eradication of polio was national responsibility of all of us. He said that all the citizen should cooperate with polio teams in the five-day campaign and ensure that their children were fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Polio Tank October All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 fo ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Dutch set the target of 107 for Ireland

8 minutes ago
 NATO Failed to Explain Its Decision to Withdraw Ac ..

NATO Failed to Explain Its Decision to Withdraw Accreditation of Russian Diploma ..

2 minutes ago
 Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Its ..

Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Results for Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

2 minutes ago
 Russia Suspends Work of Its Mission to NATO From N ..

Russia Suspends Work of Its Mission to NATO From November - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centr ..

ADP inaugurates new heavy vehicle inspection centre in Al Dhafra

22 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road accident

One killed, another injured in road accident

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.