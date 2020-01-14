DHO Tharparkar confirms 6 infant deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DHO Tharparkar Dr. Irshad Ahmed Memon Tuesday confirmed death of 6 newly born children at Civil Hospital Mithi while clarifying that not a single death caused by malnutrition related conditions

He, in a statement, refuted reports by a section of media and stated that no child died due to malnutrition in last 24 hours in district Tharparkar.

A two day old son of Pyaro Kapri resident of Jhudo town of Mirpurkhas district and 05 more children from different areas breathed their last in incubators of Nursery at Civil Hospital Mithi, he informed adding that 3 of deceased children were suffering from premature birth complications and 2 from birth related Asphyxia.

He said that during last 24 hours a total of 679 ailing children under age of five were brought to OPDs of government hospitals in the district.Out of them 99 needed indoor treatments and after getting well 25 children were discharged.