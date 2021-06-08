UrduPoint.com
DHO Visits Vaccination Centre Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:11 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jamil Ahmed Mahar Tuesday visited the Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Centre here.

Acompanied by Medical Superintendent Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani and other officials, he inspected various sections of the vaccination centre and reviewed the facilities being provided by the district administration and Health Department.

The DHO checked the vaccination process and the attendance of medical staff. He expressed satisfaction at the facilities provided for vaccination against Covid-19.

