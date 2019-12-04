DHO vows provision of healthcare facilities in Jaffarabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Jaffarabad Dr. Qudrat Ullah on Wednesday said all possible measures were being taken to ensure provision healthcare facilities to common men in district headquarter hospital and other centers of health in the area.

Talking to APP, he said incumbent provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister was also paying special attention on health and education sectors in respective districts of province, aiming to improve performances of hospitals and educational institutions for interest of public.

He said steps were being taken to eliminate diseases including malaria, hepatitis and other illness from the area so that healthy society would be ensured in the area, saying awareness campaign could be started against hepatitis and malaria to educate people regarding precaution measures.

Dr. Qudrat Ullah said profession of doctor was great but they should serve people during treatments, saying staff and doctors attendance were being monitored on daily basis in order to ensure presence of doctors along with other employees in district headquarter hospital for welfare of public.

"No compromise would be made on attendance of doctors", he said, adding it was our prime responsibility to improve health of public under treatment processes.

"Dogs and snakes biting vaccinations were provided to all centers of health in Jaffarabad in order to tackle any emergency situation in the area", he said, adding he was striving to decrease difficulties of patients in the district.