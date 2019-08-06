DHQ Haripur Directs For One Day Salary Deduction Of Absent Staff
Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dr. Mushtaq Khan Tuesday visited different departments of DHQ and expressed annoyance over hygiene condition and absent staff in the hospital
Dr.
Mushtaq Khan found paramedics and other staff absent from duty and directed for one day salary deduction and and also warned them to remain present.
He also directed for installation of AC facility in the Peads Ward and warned in-charge of wards for unhygienic conditions by directing them to make sure cleanliness.