'DHQ Hospital Astore Treating 250 Patients Daily'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:21 PM

With severe cold gripping Gilgit-Baltistan, the people of Astore are suffering from seasonal diseases including flu, cough, fever, pneumonia and frostbite

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :With severe cold gripping Gilgit-Baltistan, the people of Astore are suffering from seasonal diseases including flu, cough, fever, pneumonia and frostbite.

According to Medical Superintendent of District Headquarter Hospital Astore Dr Nawab Ahmed, about 250 patients of cold related diseases got medication from the hospital on daily basis.

An emergency had been imposed with all the doctors and paramedical staff had been instructed remain alert during duty hours to cope with the rush of patients, he added.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Dr Nawab said the winter season was on its peak with heavy snow fall in the area, it was imperative for the people to wear warm clothes, especially when they were working outside.

There were instances of people getting injured due to slippery icy roads, he added.

