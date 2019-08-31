UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHQ Hospital Providing All Facilities To Patients: MS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:49 PM

DHQ hospital providing all facilities to patients: MS

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Nawab Khan Saturday said all kinds of medicines were being provided at the hospital to facilitate masses

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Nawab Khan Saturday said all kinds of medicines were being provided at the hospital to facilitate masses.

He said patients were coming on regular basis mostly complaining about Asthma and Diarrhea and they were being treated by the hospital accordingly.

Replying to a question, he said normally more than 300 patients were being treated daily in the hospital, adding all the doctors were performing their duties efficiently and there was no shortage of medicines in the hospital.

Related Topics

Shortage All

Recent Stories

N. Korean Diplomat Says Pompeo's Comment on 'Rogue ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir resolution through dialogue better for Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Eight bodies of Kohistan accident recovered: Commi ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmir Solidarity Kabaddi Tournament to start fro ..

2 minutes ago

132-kV grid station inaugurated in Bahawalnagar

10 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways police make foolproof security a ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.