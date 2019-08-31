DHQ hospital providing all facilities to patients: MS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Nawab Khan Saturday said all kinds of medicines were being provided at the hospital to facilitate masses

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Nawab Khan Saturday said all kinds of medicines were being provided at the hospital to facilitate masses.

He said patients were coming on regular basis mostly complaining about Asthma and Diarrhea and they were being treated by the hospital accordingly.

Replying to a question, he said normally more than 300 patients were being treated daily in the hospital, adding all the doctors were performing their duties efficiently and there was no shortage of medicines in the hospital.