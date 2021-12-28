DHQ hospital Vehari upgraded with cost f Rs 188 mln

District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Vehari has recently been upgraded with Rs.188 millions where people of the district Vehari has started to get additional facility

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Vehari has recently been upgraded with Rs.188 millions where people of the district Vehari has started to get additional facility.

Official sources said that PTI, MPA Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Khichi, after getting a briefing from the MS DHQ hospital, had asked the funds for the hospital's up-gradation and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar immediately had released Rs 188 million for the additional facilities and expansion of the hospital to facilitate the poor people of the area.

MS said that a sum of Rs 66.9 million was spent on acquiring land measuring 40 Kanal and 16 Marla for expansion of the hospital and the area was utilized for establishment of family planning block, cardiac block, emergency block and laboratories.

Official sources said that 40 male and female doctors, as many charge Nurses,100 lady-health visitors besides dispensers, ward boys and medical technicians have also been recruited at the hospital.