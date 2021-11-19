Diabetes awareness seminar held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A private organisation, Al-Khidmat Foundation, organised a seminar for creating awareness among people about safety from diabetes at a private hospital, here on Friday.

Doctors, paramedics and civil society members participated in the event.

Addressing the participants, Dr Mubashar Razaq said that over 416 million people were suffering from diabetes while the number of diabetic patients in Pakistan was over 20 million. He said that Pakistan was the third biggest country where the number of diabetic patients was increasing rapidly.

Every fourth Pakistani could fall victim to the disease if preventive measures were not taken, he said, adding that obesity, use of fast food and lack of daily exercise were the main factors causing the disease.

Later, an awareness walk was also held from Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazir Hospital to Jarranwala Road. Chairperson of hospital Memona Rohi, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Rai Akram Khan Kharal and others participated in the walk.

Three-day diabetic camp was also organised from Nov 16 to18 for screening of people.