Diabetes is spreading in Pakistan at alarming rate : Expert

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan is the third country around the globe in terms of the number of people having diabetes, while it ranks first in the prevalence of diabetes.

In Pakistan, the number of people suffering from type-1 diabetes is very less, but unfortunately, there are a large number of type 2 diabetes patients in the country and it is being spread rapidly which is a matter of concern.

These views were expressed by the renowned diabetes expert Dr Zahid Mian on Wednesday while addressing a seminar "Discovering Diabetes" organized by the University of Karachi.

The KU and Discovering Diabetes--a project of PharmEvo to spread awareness regarding diabetes in the country�earlier arranged a walk from Pharmacy Chowk to Admin Block. A large number of students, teachers, and employees participated in the awareness walk which was led by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi.

Dr Zahid Mian said that one of the main causes of diabetes in our society is obesity. Pakistan ranks ninth in the world in terms of obesity. Currently, the number of diabetic patients in Pakistan is 33 million, while health experts fear that the actual number of diabetic patients has increased during the last couple of years. There is no doubt that diabetes is spreading in the country at an alarming rate and people are still not taking it seriously, he added.

Dr Zhaid Mian informed the audience that every six seconds at least two people are suffering from diabetes in the world.

He mentioned that health problems are increasing due to unhealthy lifestyles in Pakistan in general and in Karachi particularly. The rate of exercise among young people in the city of Karachi is the lowest in the world.

He noted that Karachi does not have safe places for walk and exercise and people are also fond of eating junk foods and heavy meal.

Meanwhile, KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that as a nation we need to move away from myths and adopt realism. "If the rate of diabetes continues to increase rapidly and we do not take serious measures to prevent this disease and failed to change our lifestyle, Pakistan will be at the top of the list of countries with diabetes." He acknowledged the role of the PharmEvo in promoting awareness regarding the spread of diabetes, and said that they have launched a very good initiative Discovering Diabetes, and hoped that it would play a vital role in minimizing the prevalence of diabetes in the country.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that universities and especially the University of Karachi are the best source of creating awareness among the masses as students enrolled in the campus came from every part of the country to complete their higher studies.

Another speaker, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PharmEvo Syed Jamshed Ahmed said a large number of young people are diagnosed with diabetes which is a very alarming situation.

He shared that around 27 percent of people do not know that they are suffering from diabetes and keeping the current economic situation of Pakistan, it is clear that the country cannot bear the burden of such a large number of patients.

Syed Jamshed Ahmed mentioned that free tests can be done by calling the toll-free number of Discovering Diabetes, and insists that a healthy lifestyle is essential to avoid diabetes and other diseases.

A cardiologist consultant at the KU Clinic Dr Akmal Waheed said that diabetes is a disease but controlling it is an art. Free screening test facilities for teachers, students, and employees were also provided outside the Arts Auditorium.