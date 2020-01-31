Diabetes research breakthrough' may open new possibilities

Recent research spearheaded by investigators from the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, has used innovative technology to uncover more information about a key molecule, and this new understanding could have applications in the treatment of metabolic diseases

That is why the molecule has been a target for diabetes therapy.However, so far, many of GLP1R's various characteristics and functions have remained unclear because the receptor's minute size has made it difficult to image.

Now, the team from the University of Birmingham and other international institutions has managed to use innovative, sophisticated microscopy to learn more about GLP1R.They explain their methods and findings in a new paper that appears in the journal Nature Communications.In their study, the researchers used super-resolution microscopy alongside an advanced molecule-tracking technique called immunostaining and experiments in mouse models to find out more about GLP1R.By doing so, they were able to discover not just where, exactly, these receptors are located on cells, but also how they react to certain signal molecules.This has allowed the team to map and present a comprehensive compilation of updated information about GLP1R, including more accurate indications about how to detect the molecule's presence."Our research allows us to visualize this key receptor in much more detail than before," notes senior study author Prof.

David Hodson, from the University of Birmingham.