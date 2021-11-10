Diabetic Center at DHQ Civil Hospital inaugurated

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah visited the DHQ Civil Hospital Narowal and inaugurated a Diabetic Centre

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan Shah visited the DHQ Civil Hospital Narowal and inaugurated a Diabetic Centre.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Nabila Irfan was also present on the occasion.

The Minister Auqaf said that test and treatment of diabetic patients at DHQ Civil Hospital, would be provided free of cost.

He further said that if anyone was facing any problem in treatment, he should immediately contact the helpline numbers provided by the government.

He also visited the dialysis department and inquired patients about the facilities beingprovided them.