UrduPoint.com

Diabetic Topic In Curriculum On Cards, Says Dr. Faisal Sultan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:53 PM

Diabetic topic in curriculum on cards, says Dr. Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the inclusion of diabetic subject in the general curriculum was on the cards to make the children aware of the disease

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the inclusion of diabetic subject in the general curriculum was on the cards to make the children aware of the disease.

Speaking in a dialogue on 'Diabetes � a national challenge' held at a local hotel here, the SAPM that our diabetic patterns had become bad, that is why the talks regarding inclusion in curriculum were under way with the ministry of education.

He said, 'Eat less, walk more' was a simple, significant and short sentence, which appropriately described to live a healthy life.

SAPM said that many measures were being taken to improve the Primary healthcare system in the country.

He said that healthy activities had diminished from our society and there was a dire need of reviving them. He said that the cricket was there, which was playing an important role as a healthy activity.

Dr. Faisal said that it was high time to create healthy environment by various activities to overcome the diseases like diabetes.

He said that they were bringing amendments to improve the health system in the country. We are bringing amendments to the Pakistan Nursing Council, he said.

SAPM said that the Sindh province should launch a proper 1122 ambulance service to facilitate the patients.

Dr. Akram Sultan, Prof. Dr. Zaman Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Abdul Basit, Dr. Seema and others also highlighted the importance of overcoming the diabetes challenges in Pakistan.

They said that the treatment of diabetes was very costly. The panelists also stressed the need for raising public awareness of the diabetes. They said that the primary prevention should be main focus to avert the diabetes ailment.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Prime Minister Education Hotel Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death ..

UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince offer condolences on death of wife of Abdullah bin Ahmed ..

10 minutes ago
 Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khan’s manager i ..

Mumbai police summons Shah Rukh Khan’s manager in drug raid case

14 minutes ago
 France's Le Pen Says Terrorist Attacks Now 'Common ..

France's Le Pen Says Terrorist Attacks Now 'Commonplace' in Light of Cannes Stab ..

58 seconds ago
 DC directs authorities to accelerate action agains ..

DC directs authorities to accelerate action against hoarders, profiteers

1 minute ago
 JI files petition in SC seeking investigation agai ..

JI files petition in SC seeking investigation against individuals named in Pando ..

1 minute ago
 Former UN Leader Ban Ki-moon Accuses COP26 of 'Fai ..

Former UN Leader Ban Ki-moon Accuses COP26 of 'Failing the World'

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.