Diabetic topic in curriculum on cards, says Dr. Faisal Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the inclusion of diabetic subject in the general curriculum was on the cards to make the children aware of the disease

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday said that the inclusion of diabetic subject in the general curriculum was on the cards to make the children aware of the disease.

Speaking in a dialogue on 'Diabetes � a national challenge' held at a local hotel here, the SAPM that our diabetic patterns had become bad, that is why the talks regarding inclusion in curriculum were under way with the ministry of education.

He said, 'Eat less, walk more' was a simple, significant and short sentence, which appropriately described to live a healthy life.

SAPM said that many measures were being taken to improve the Primary healthcare system in the country.

He said that healthy activities had diminished from our society and there was a dire need of reviving them. He said that the cricket was there, which was playing an important role as a healthy activity.

Dr. Faisal said that it was high time to create healthy environment by various activities to overcome the diseases like diabetes.

He said that they were bringing amendments to improve the health system in the country. We are bringing amendments to the Pakistan Nursing Council, he said.

SAPM said that the Sindh province should launch a proper 1122 ambulance service to facilitate the patients.

Dr. Akram Sultan, Prof. Dr. Zaman Shaikh, Prof. Dr. Abdul Basit, Dr. Seema and others also highlighted the importance of overcoming the diabetes challenges in Pakistan.

They said that the treatment of diabetes was very costly. The panelists also stressed the need for raising public awareness of the diabetes. They said that the primary prevention should be main focus to avert the diabetes ailment.