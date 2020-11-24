Diagnostic lab sealed for allegedly issuing fake medical reports

District administration sealed a diagnostic laboratory on charges of issuing fake medical reports

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration sealed a diagnostic laboratory on charges of issuing fake medical reports.

According to official sources, the laboratory named Lahore PCR Lab was also found working without pathologist in tehsil Jahanian.

The administration of the lab was playing havoc with lives of patients by issuing fake medical reports.

The case of the lab was referred to Health Care Commission for strict punishment to the lab owner.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, instructed drug inspectors to expedite their field visits and sealed illegal labs. They were also instructed to check stocks and also ensure sale of masks on control prices.