Diagnostic Unit For Corona Suspects Established

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:36 PM

Diagnostic unit for corona suspects established

District administration established diagnostic unit for suspected coronavirus patients

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :District administration established diagnostic unit for suspected coronavirus patients.

Rescue 1122, Edhi Foundation and Al-Khidmat Foundation offered vehicles for the newly established diagnostic unit.

Citizens will contact Rescue 1122 and informed about persons who recently returned to country from foreign tour, said ADC Qamar Zaman Qaisrani, during a meeting with administration of Rescue1122 and representatives of Al Khidmat and Edhi Foundation . The staffers at diagnostic unit will visit field and bring suspected patients for screening at Nishtar hospital.

In case of positive test, the persons will be shifted to treatment centre.However, persons with negative tests will be sent back to homes. The citizens can inform at phone number 0614500964 about suspected persons recently returned from foreign tour, he concluded.

