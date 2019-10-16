UrduPoint.com
'Didbetes Specialist Nurse Necessary For Proper Patient's Care'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:28 PM

'Didbetes specialist nurse necessary for proper patient's care'

Every fourth person suffering from diabetes due to use of excess fast food, less body exercise, avoiding proper medical check and lack of information about the disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Every fourth person suffering from diabetes due to use of excess fast food, less body exercise, avoiding proper medical check and lack of information about the disease.

Moreover such patients cannot be looked after without proper specialist nurse of diabetes, diabetic patient should more focus on precautionary measures viz a viz medical cover.

These views were expressed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar while addressing "Hands On Diabetes Nurse education Workshop" held here at Lahore General Hospital in which nurses participated in a large number.

Prof Dr Tahir Siddique, Dr Imran Hassan Khan, Dr Salman Shakeel and Dr Rana Asif Sagheer addressed the workshop and apprised the participants about the symptoms and complications of diabetes, preventive measures and importance and process of insulin in detail.

On this occasion, Prof Al-fareed Zafar said that the "Present is the age of specialization and Pakistan Nursing Council should focus maximum on specialization." He said that diabetes was fast increasing disease while nurses ratio was very less. He said that to overcome the diabetes, timely steps were required.

Principal PGMI said that diploma should be issued for Diabetes Specialist and it should also be included in the syllabus so that this disease could be controlled in the initial stage.

