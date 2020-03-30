UrduPoint.com
DIG Hazara For Arrest Of Corona Lockdown Violators

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:11 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Division Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Monday directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) to take strict action against violators of section 144 imposed across the divisions as part of the government's precautionary measures and arrest all those persons who come out of house without any valid reason with immediate effect

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Division Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Monday directed all District Police Officers (DPOs) to take strict action against violators of section 144 imposed across the divisions as part of the government's precautionary measures and arrest all those persons who come out of house without any valid reason with immediate effect.

The DIG said the government has imposed ban on unnecessary gathering, coming out of house, plying of public transport under section 144 as part of ensuring social distancing to curb corona outspread, said an official press release issued here.

He urged masses to cooperate with police and district administration for the sake of their own and loved ones, adding that police and district administration do not want to become harsh with anyone but if people continue irresponsible behavior the law will take its course.

The DIG directed police to sensitize masses on corona pandemic by visiting streets, bazaars and public places and making announcements through mobile vans.

