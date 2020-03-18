Digital approaches help culture, tourism industry overcome COVID-19 blow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :China has sped up the development of its digital cultural and tourism industry to help the industry overcome the blow delivered by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), an official told a press briefing Wednesday.

With offline cultural activities and tourism affected by the epidemic outbreak, digital forms such as online music, smart tourism and others based on 5G and artificial intelligence have been growing, said Gao Zheng, head of the industrial development department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT).

As the consumption demand in culture and tourism of the public recovers with the improving situation concerning COVID-19 prevention and control, the country has also released guidelines on reopening tourist sites, libraries, museums and other facilities step by step, to provide safe cultural products and venues for the public amid epidemic control, he said.

Moreover, measures were taken to reduce financial burdens on cultural and tourist companies, including asking local authorities to make full use of monetary policies, protecting the rights and interests of tour guides and establishing an online service platform on the website of the MCT for such companies, according to Gao.