Dining at Restaurants Is a Recipe for Unhealthy Eating How You Can Eat Better

(@FahadShabbir)

Researchers say one-fifth of our calories are consumed at some type of restaurant. Getty ImagesResearchers say eating at restaurants is generally bad for our overall health

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Researchers say one-fifth of our calories are consumed at some type of restaurant. Getty ImagesResearchers say eating at restaurants is generally bad for our overall health.They note that 50 percent of full-service restaurant meals and 70 percent of fast-food meals are of poor dietary quality.Experts say you can avoid unhealthy eating habits at restaurants by checking the menu beforehand and saving a portion of your meal for lunch the next day.There was a time not so long ago when dining out was a rare treat and most of our meals were prepared at home.Today, restaurants are lined up along main roads, and fast-food joints are tucked into every corner of our world.

We even have the ability to summon just about any kind of food to our couch with the tap of an app.The result: A solid 20 percent of the calories we consume as a nation comes from some type of restaurant.Those factors are bad news for the health of people in the United States, according to a studyTrusted Source published today in The Journal of Nutrition by the Friedman school of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Massachusetts.Making quality food availableThe study results come as no surprise to food entrepreneur Shannon Allenand her husband, former NBA star Ray Allen.Eight years ago, while driving along a suburban Boston highway and realizing her young son with type 1 diabetes needed to eat quickly, Shannon Allen was faced with the realization that not one of the many restaurants she passed fast food or otherwise came close to offering the kind of meals she chooses to feed her children.

In reaction, Allen took action.

She formed Grown, a group of organically certified restaurants.Her goal is to place a healthy spot to eat quickly close enough for anyone to access."I think that for the most part, the food industry is broken," Allen told Healthline.

"For some families, it's cost prohibitive to eat real food. Delicious, fresh, nutrient dense, organic ingredients are about three times more expensive than conventional grown ingredients, and it only costs pennies to eat traditional fast food, like burgers, tacos, and fries."What you can do"If you're with other people, it's always best to order first," she told Healthline.

"You are less likely to be peer influenced."She also suggests the following:Review the menu before you go to the restaurant so you have a heads-up on the offerings. You can also call in advance to see if food can be prepared in a way that's satisfactory to you.Try to avoid the "upsell" meal deals.

Stick to the basics.Your server is your friend. Be kind, and ask for recommendations that would fit your needs.Put some away for lunch tomorrow. Think about how much you would eat at home. Chances are restaurant portions are much larger.

Or, share a meal.Mozaffarian would also like to see the presidential candidates not just take this up as a talking point, but take action on the campaign trail."With the 2020 elections in full swing, everyone is talking about healthcare and healthcare costs, but no one is addressing a leading driver: poor food," he said.