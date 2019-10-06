UrduPoint.com
Diploma Course In Healthcare & Clinical Governance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 12:02 AM

Diploma course in Healthcare & Clinical Governance

Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) in collaboration with Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has started diploma course in quality in healthcare, clinical governance and service delivery standards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) in collaboration with Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) has started diploma course in quality in healthcare, clinical governance and service delivery standards.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Healthcare Commission and Pakistan Institute of Management (PIM) earlier in August. This is an advanced Senior Executive Level Course being conducted for the first time in Pakistan with the collaboration of the Sindh Health Care Commission and the Pakistan Institute of Management (Karachi).

In addition to Quality in Healthcare, this Course addresses all the internationally defined parameters of Clinical Governance and applies the Standards of the Sindh Health Care Commission to all aspects of Management of Healthcare Facilities.

This Course is an invaluable resource for all Medical Institutions seeking Registration of the SHCC along with enhancing career objectivesof Healthcare Management personnel at senior levels. The program is of four-month duration.

