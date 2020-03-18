UrduPoint.com
Dir Administration Takes Measures To Contain Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:05 PM

:The district administration on Wednesday took concrete precautionary measures following deadly coronavirus in the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday took concrete precautionary measures following deadly coronavirus in the district.

As part of such measures, five wards have been specified in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chakdara for coronavirus patients and it had been supplied with all required facilities to provide best treatment patients.

Dr Najib has been tasked to look after those 20-bed wards and ensure that patients were provided quality treatment. It is pertinent to mention here that so far no coronavirus case has been reported from the district.

