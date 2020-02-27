UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Scouts Set Up Free Medical Camp

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 01:16 PM

Dir Scouts set up free medical camp

A team of doctors of Dir Scouts 185 Wing set up a free medical camp in the remote area of Shalankandi, Jandol, in Dir Lower district on Thursday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : A team of doctors of Dir Scouts 185 Wing set up a free medical camp in the remote area of Shalankandi, Jandol, in Dir Lower district on Thursday.

The doctors inspected hundreds of women and children, and also distributed free medicines.

Lt Col Dir Lower Dir Lower Alam Khan and Commandant Dir Scout Mujtaba Haider visited the camp. They assured the local people of setting up more camps in different areas.

Related Topics

Dir Women

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Dominican President on In ..

2 minutes ago

Prevention from Coronavirus: Schools, religious se ..

9 minutes ago

Two Turkish troops killed in Syria's Idlib: defenc ..

1 minute ago

Isolation wards established at hospitals to treat ..

1 minute ago

We have told enemy we have better defence capabili ..

1 minute ago

Rationalization of schools teachers in far interes ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.