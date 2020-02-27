Dir Scouts set up free medical camp

A team of doctors of Dir Scouts 185 Wing set up a free medical camp in the remote area of Shalankandi, Jandol, in Dir Lower district on Thursday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : A team of doctors of Dir Scouts 185 Wing set up a free medical camp in the remote area of Shalankandi, Jandol, in Dir Lower district on Thursday.

The doctors inspected hundreds of women and children, and also distributed free medicines.

Lt Col Dir Lower Dir Lower Alam Khan and Commandant Dir Scout Mujtaba Haider visited the camp. They assured the local people of setting up more camps in different areas.