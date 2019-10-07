Directorate Health Services held walk to raise awareness about dengue

Directorate of Health Service Bahawalpur organized a walk here on Monday to raise awareness about dengue and to apprise people about precautionary measures to be taken against the virus

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Directorate of Health Service Bahawalpur organized a walk here on Monday to raise awareness about dengue and to apprise people about precautionary measures to be taken against the virus.

Director Health Services Bahawalpur Dr Zafar Iqbal led the walk which started from Directorate of Health Services office and concluded at Dubai Chowk.

The officers and staff of the Health Department and notables of the city participated in the walk. The participants were carrying placards and banners with instructions related to dengue inscribed on them.