Disagreement on MTI system. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences executive director allegedly sent on forcible leave

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Despite orders of the Supreme Court, the Health Ministry has handed over the charge of the administrative affairs of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to a practitioner doctor, sources said on Friday.

According to details, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the health ministry to not appoint any practitioner doctor on an administrative post, adding that clinical doctors not eligible for the administrative posts.The ministry bosses while taking all orders aside has give charge of administrative affairs to the Head of Dentist Department.It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government wanted to introduce MTI System in the federal hospitals like its party government had introduced in the KP hospitals during the last regime.

The Pims Executive Director, however, was opposing the MTI system.

Following the situation, executive director PIMS has been sent on a one-month forcible leave and the administrative charge of the hospital has been given to a dentist doctor, which is a clear violation of the apex court orders.Following the alleged forcible retirement of the Pims ED, the administration responsibilities have been handed over to BDS doctor and preparations in this regard have finalised.The sources said that summaries to change EDs of two major public hospitals have been dispatched to Prime Minister Imran Khan for signatures.According to a notification issued by the ministry of health, Executive Director Pims Dr Amjad has been gone on leave until August 31 and Head Dentistry Department Dr Ansar Maqsood will be the new Executive Director of the hospital.