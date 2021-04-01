Dist admin takes action over coronavirus SOPs violation

The district administration Thursday sealed a pharmacy and arrested nine persons including shopkeepers from various localities of the city over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Thursday sealed a pharmacy and arrested nine persons including shopkeepers from various localities of the city over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The teams of the district administration visited various places including markets of the city and inspected implementation on SOPs.

The team sealed a pharmacy and arrested four shopkeepers over violation of the orders of the district administration regarding coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir had urged�business�community to strictly follow SOPs.

She also urged masses to support the government efforts to control coronaviruspandemic.