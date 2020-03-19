UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Taking All Steps To Avert From Corona Virus, Its Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that every possible initiatives were being taken to avert masses from coronavirus and its spread across the district

He said that precautionary measures were vital and also sought masses cooperation in this regard.

DC Amjad Shoaib expressed these views while chairing a meeting with district headquarters hospital officials on Thursday.

He said that people should avoid unnecessary rush in hospitals. He ordered to set-up separate corners for patients suffering from various diseases. He urged the patients who visiting hospitals for check-up to cooperate with doctors and staff.

He said that averting from coronavirus and its stoppage was responsibility of all of us and added that every citizen perform his role in this regard.

