Distribution Of Health Cards In Multan Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:19 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :An inaugural ceremony of health card distribution was held here Wednesday.

As many as 321,874 deserving people would be given health cards through 30 centers set up across the district.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, special advisor to CM Javed Akhtar Ansari and DC Amir Khatak inaugurated the ceremony, while MPAs Malik Saleem Labor, Tariq Abdullah, Qasim Langah, Sabeen Gul, Wasif Ran and large number of PTI's office bearers including Khalid Javed Warriach and Malik Muhammad Akram were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Akhtar Malik termed the health card was a big achievement on the part of government.

He said, in the first phase, over ten million people would get health cards for getting medical treatment upto Rs 720,000.

A number of deserving people received 'Sehat cards on the occasion.

More Stories From Health

