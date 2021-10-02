UrduPoint.com

District Admin Checks Corona Related SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:33 PM

The district administration's inspection teams on Saturday visited various areas of the provincial capital to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as notified by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)

District officers visited private and public sectors educational institutions and inspected corona SOPs.

Students and teachers were instructed to strictly adhere to guidelines notified by NCOC to contain corona.

Special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Tehniyat Bukhari visited various shopping centres, bakeries, business centres in Shalimar Town and issued warnings to Madina Electronic Center, Butt Sweets, Japan Shopping Mall for dealing unvaccinated persons.

She also directed the shop owners to display vaccine status of their employees at main counter of their shops and not make any deal with unvaccinated people.

The staff was also directed to observe corona SOPs and help government to contain spread of virus.

During inspections, hotels and restaurant and petrol pump owners were also urged to observe corona preventive measures and the benefits of vaccination.

The district administration also warned strict action against those found guilty of flouting the orders ofdistrict administration regarding implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

