District Admin Devises Strategy To Combat Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Headquarter) Rawalpindi Dr. Sataish on Wednesday asked volunteers to actively participate in coronavirus campaign and play their due role to combat this fatal disease

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-Headquarter) Rawalpindi Dr. Sataish on Wednesday asked volunteers to actively participate in coronavirus campaign and play their due role to combat this fatal disease.

Talking to the representatives of various social welfare organizations and women entrepreneurs at her office,she said that keeping in view the developing situation about coronavirus red alert, a comprehensive plan had been prepared for Rawalpindi with close coordination of health and other departments.

Dr Sataish directed the officials of district administration to visit localities especially markets and medical stores to monitor the sale of masks, sanitizers, gloves, etc on fixed rates.

The ADC elaborated that daily activities of all concerned were being monitored with regard to prevention of coronavirus.

She said that the district government was committed to ensure all possible measures in implementation of coronavirus prevention guidelines issued by the punjab government in letter and spirit.

"Public awareness is imperative to sensitize the people to act upon the health advisory for the protection of their lives,"she added.

