District Admin Directs Traders To Ensure Vaccination Against Covid-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:46 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan along with the health department Monday visited the main Bazaar and directed traders to ensure Coronavirus vaccination

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Hassan Ehsan along with the health department Monday visited the main Bazaar and directed traders to ensure Coronavirus vaccination.

During visit to Bazaar and markets in Abbottabad, AC Hasan Ehsan inspected various shops, on the occasion he said that bazaar, bus terminals, shopping malls, private clinics, medical stores will be checked on a daily basis and fines will be imposed on those who do not get Covid-19 vaccination and cases will also be registered against them.

He further said that during the checking in bus terminals without vaccination passengers would not be allowed to travel while the owners of the transport will also be examined for vaccination.

Hassan Ehsan stated that no concession will be given to the violators of NCOC orders. He also appealed to the people of Abbottabad who have not been vaccinated to complete the vaccination process as soon as possible and keep the NADRA certificate to avoid any untoward situation.

The AC said that today we have issued strict warnings to the individuals for violations and also issued instructions to the people in order to implement the code of conduct and enforce Coronavirus SOPs.

