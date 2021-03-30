District admin officers inspects ongoing anti polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik on Tuesday visited Union Council (UC)-79 Qureshi Mohala Litan Road to monitor ongoing polio campaign which started on March 29, 2021.

Briefing on the occasion, the Health Department officials said that anti-polio teams were administering vaccine to children under five years of age door-to-door in the provincial capital.

The deputy commissioner said that around 1.9 million children less than five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops by polio workers during a five day long drive. He asserted to achieve the hundred per cent target while observing anti-corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The DC urged the parents, teachers and representative of NGOs to come forward and play their due role in the eradication of polio virus.

He inspected the attendance of polio workers and monitored the campaign. He also administered anti-polio drops to children.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Union Council (UC)-52 Revenue Garden,Tulsipura and UC-41 Madina Town to monitor anti-polio campaign activities including finger marking, door marking and technical sheets.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarter) Amir Shafiq inspected anti-polio drive at UC-29 and Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed visited UC-70 to inspect the work with regard to the ongoing campaign for eradication of polio and also check attendance of polio workers.